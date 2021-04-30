iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IWS stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

