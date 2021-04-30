Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $34.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

