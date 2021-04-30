Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.63.

NYSE TRNO opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

