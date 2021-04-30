Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Expands By 336.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 336.9% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ FEM opened at $28.09 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

