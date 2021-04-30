Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $138.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

