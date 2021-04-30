Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.