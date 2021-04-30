Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 394.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HOILF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. Hunter Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
About Hunter Technology
