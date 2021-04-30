Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 394.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOILF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. Hunter Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

