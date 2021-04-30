Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMED opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22. Electromedical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Get Electromedical Technologies alerts:

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.