Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

