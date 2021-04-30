Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ACA has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE ACA opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

