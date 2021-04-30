Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen Sells 2,108 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

