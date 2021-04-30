ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE ADCT opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.76. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

