New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.36 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $275.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.60 and a 200-day moving average of $287.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

