Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $213.64 and last traded at $213.64, with a volume of 1953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.24.

The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.44. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

