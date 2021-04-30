HSBC Downgrades Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) to Reduce

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

