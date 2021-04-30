Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

