Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,788 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $27,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

