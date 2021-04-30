CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Etsy were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $208.80 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.48.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

