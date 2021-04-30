Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 64,461 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of TransUnion worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $163,122,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after acquiring an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after acquiring an additional 375,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $104.60 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.