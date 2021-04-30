Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 280,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.13% of Federal Signal worth $26,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $42.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

