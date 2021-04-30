Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 629,251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $33,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after buying an additional 10,387,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,272,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.17 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.