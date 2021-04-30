Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 46,009 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,009 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $29,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

