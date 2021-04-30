Brokers Issue Forecasts for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

HBCP stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $328.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

