Research Analysts Set Expectations for iCAD, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iCAD in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of ICAD opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 79.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

