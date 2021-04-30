Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

