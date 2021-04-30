Optas LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optas LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth raised its stake in Microsoft by 46.0% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 18,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 59,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

