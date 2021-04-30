Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $177.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

