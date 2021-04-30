Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,300 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 93,179 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.