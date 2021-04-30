Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

