Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $421.45 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $426.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.