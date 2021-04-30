Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Boosted by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of MC stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock worth $32,471,601. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

