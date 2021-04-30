BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 45,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

NYSE BR opened at $161.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

