Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

