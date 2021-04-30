Nwam LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

NTRS stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,185. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

