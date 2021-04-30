Aaron Colleran Acquires 100,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Aaron Colleran acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($21,071.43).

About AIC Mines

AIC Mines Limited explores for and develops gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. AIC Mines Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia.

