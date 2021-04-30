Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $23,800.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,456.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

RDI stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.06% of Reading International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

