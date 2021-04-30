Angela M. Aman Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,045,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.