Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.17. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.