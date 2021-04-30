John Robert Finbow Sells 3,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 775,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,670,951.20.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total value of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$6,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, John Robert Finbow acquired 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,509.00.

On Friday, February 12th, John Robert Finbow acquired 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,880.00.

On Monday, February 8th, John Robert Finbow acquired 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,830.00.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.75 million and a PE ratio of -41.73. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLN shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

