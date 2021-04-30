Michael Hapgood Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) insider Michael Hapgood sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.80 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$7,000,000.00 ($5,000,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

