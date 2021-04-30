Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,401 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72.
PGNY opened at $58.48 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
