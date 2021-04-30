Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,401 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72.

PGNY opened at $58.48 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.