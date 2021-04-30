Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Sells C$20,880.00 in Stock

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Stephen Philip Halabura sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$20,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,093,000 shares in the company, valued at C$633,940.

Stephen Philip Halabura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Philip Halabura sold 99,000 shares of Royal Helium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

Shares of RHC opened at C$0.55 on Friday. Royal Helium Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$49.41 million and a PE ratio of -18.33.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.85 target price on shares of Royal Helium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

