Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $13.84 on Monday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,227,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $1,998,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

