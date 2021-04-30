Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ PSFE opened at $13.84 on Monday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
