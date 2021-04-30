Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Masco by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.