Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

DGE opened at GBX 3,253.65 ($42.51) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,319 ($43.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,099.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,937.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders have purchased 544 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,696 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

