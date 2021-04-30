Analysts Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. L Brands reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 199%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 51.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in L Brands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. L Brands has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

