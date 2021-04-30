Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.