Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UHS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of UHS opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $131.34. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $150.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $965,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

