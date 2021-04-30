Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

