Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
Coursera stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
