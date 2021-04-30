Nwam LLC Invests $229,000 in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.